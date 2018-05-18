Home News APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees
APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees

0
0
now viewing

APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees

now playing

Armed bandits kill 10 in Birnin-Gwari communities

now playing

Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village

now playing

Saraki raises alarm, says IGP plans to implicate him

now playing

Senate passes 9.1 trillion naira 2018 budget

now playing

Dino Melaye granted bail

Image result for APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committeesThe APC has inaugurated a 5-member State Congress Committee to conduct Congresses in different states and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Osita Izunaso ordered the congress be conducted in compliance with the official party guidelines.

Izunaso said the State Congress Committees are expected to hold meetings with stakeholders in the respective states on Friday before Saturday’s nationwide Congresses to elect State executive committee which include the traditional 17-member State Working Committees.

The Organising Secretary urged the Congress Committees to ensure a free, fair, democratic and transparent process. He also warned against unilateral postponement of Sate Congresses without approval by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Izunaso: “Don’t deny anybody who has a payment teller a form. It is undemocratic… You don’t have the power to postpone the election. If you go to a State and you find out that it is impossible to conduct the election, you inform the NWC for approval. The National Convention is closeby, we want to conclude these processes as quickly as possible.”

Three-member committees were also inaugurated to entertain appeals that may arise from the State Congresses.

Some State Congress Chairmen are H.E. Pius Odubu (Adamawa); Gen. Danjuma Danbazzau (Taraba); Prince Austin Eweka (Kano); Sen. Domingo Obende (Niger); Sen. Jonathan Zwingina (Abia); Sen. Olugbenga Obadara (Delta); Sen. Uche Ekwunife (Lagos); Hon. Mathew Omegara (Ondo); H.E. Peter Obadan (Ogun); H.E. Abdullahi Gwarzo (Oyo) among others.

The Appeal committees have among others H.E. Chris Akoma as chairman of Ebonyi State; Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye (Rivers); Hon. Bashir Lado (Ogun); Alh. SAbubakar Maikudi (Bauchi); Amb. Jerry Ugog (Kano); Barr. Kogolo Peter (Imo).

 

 

Related Posts

Armed bandits kill 10 in Birnin-Gwari communities

TVCN 0

Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village

TVCN 0

Saraki raises alarm, says IGP plans to implicate him

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies