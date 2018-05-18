APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees

The APC has inaugurated a 5-member State Congress Committee to conduct Congresses in different states and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Osita Izunaso ordered the congress be conducted in compliance with the official party guidelines.

Izunaso said the State Congress Committees are expected to hold meetings with stakeholders in the respective states on Friday before Saturday’s nationwide Congresses to elect State executive committee which include the traditional 17-member State Working Committees.

The Organising Secretary urged the Congress Committees to ensure a free, fair, democratic and transparent process. He also warned against unilateral postponement of Sate Congresses without approval by the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Izunaso: “Don’t deny anybody who has a payment teller a form. It is undemocratic… You don’t have the power to postpone the election. If you go to a State and you find out that it is impossible to conduct the election, you inform the NWC for approval. The National Convention is closeby, we want to conclude these processes as quickly as possible.”

Three-member committees were also inaugurated to entertain appeals that may arise from the State Congresses.

Some State Congress Chairmen are H.E. Pius Odubu (Adamawa); Gen. Danjuma Danbazzau (Taraba); Prince Austin Eweka (Kano); Sen. Domingo Obende (Niger); Sen. Jonathan Zwingina (Abia); Sen. Olugbenga Obadara (Delta); Sen. Uche Ekwunife (Lagos); Hon. Mathew Omegara (Ondo); H.E. Peter Obadan (Ogun); H.E. Abdullahi Gwarzo (Oyo) among others.

The Appeal committees have among others H.E. Chris Akoma as chairman of Ebonyi State; Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye (Rivers); Hon. Bashir Lado (Ogun); Alh. SAbubakar Maikudi (Bauchi); Amb. Jerry Ugog (Kano); Barr. Kogolo Peter (Imo).

