The All Progressives Congress has cancelled Ward, and Local Government congresses in Rivers State.

The party in a statement signed by its National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, said the congress was cancelled following complaints from some party leaders.

The APC rescheduled the Ward Congress to hold tomorrow, Saturday May 19, while the Local government congress will hold this Sunday, with the State Congress now set to hold on Monday.

