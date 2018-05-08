Home News APC reschedules Ekiti governorship primary for Friday
Image result for APC reschedules Ekiti governorship primary for FridayThe All progressives Congress in Ekiti state has rescheduled its governorship primary for Friday, May 11.

This became necessary after the electoral panel led by the Governor of Nasarawa State Tanko Al-Makura suspended the election on Saturday, over the crisis which erupted when suspected thugs disrupted the primary

Some agents of the aspirants complained that the process was compromised in favour of the Governorship aspirant and Minister of Mines and steel development Kayode Fayemi, but the allegations were dismissed by Fayemi’s agents .

