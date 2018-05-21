Home News APC won’t recognise varying Congresses – Bolaji Abdullahi
APC won’t recognise varying Congresses – Bolaji Abdullahi
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

APC won’t recognise varying Congresses – Bolaji Abdullahi

0
0
now viewing

APC won’t recognise varying Congresses – Bolaji Abdullahi

now playing

More APC members return to PDP in Bayelsa

now playing

nPDP denies giving 7-day ultimatum to APC, Buhari

now playing

Adamawa APC dismisses petitions LG Congresses

now playing

APC inaugurates 5-man State Congress committees

now playing

Tenure extension: Court strikes out suit against Oyegun, others

Image result for APC NWC will not recognise varying Congresses - Bolaji AbdullahiThe Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi said the National Working Committee of the party will not accord recognition to any parallel congresses.

Abdullahi stated this after the Kwara State Congress of the party in Ilorin. He noted that any other congress is an exercise in futility.

While the election has been peaceful in some states, parallel exercises took place in states like Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, and Niger.

Reacting to the development, Abdullahi said, “I have only one message; you may have heard that some people are gathered somewhere, saying that they are organising another congress.

“I was to reaffirm that the only congress that is recognised by our party, is the congress organised by the committee that the party has sent; any other congress is an exercise in futility,” he added.

He, however, commended members of the party for conducting themselves in an orderly manner to ensure a successful and rancour-free congress.

Related Posts

More APC members return to PDP in Bayelsa

TVCN 0

nPDP denies giving 7-day ultimatum to APC, Buhari

TVCN 0

Adamawa APC dismisses petitions LG Congresses

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies