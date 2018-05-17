Armed bandits kill 10 in Birnin-Gwari communities

Armed bandits have attacked four villages in Birnin Gwari local Government, killing at least ten persons

TVC News gathered that the bandit who attacked for about three and half hours, burnt houses and grains stock of the affected villages.

Kaduna Police spokesperson, Mukhtar Aliyu, has since confirmed the attack .

A group known as Birnin-Gwari vanguards said volunteers from the southern axis of the area and security officials have been mobilised to ascertain the number of casualties.

The affected villages are said to be in need of aid, such as food, shelter and clothes.

