Army engages Boko Haram in fierce gun battle in Borno village

The Nigerian army Wednesday night engaged the Boko Haran insurgents in fierce gun battle in Auno village, Borno state, northeast Nigeria.Auno is about 20 kilometres from Maiduguri, and witnesses said the insurgents invaded it with gun trucks and motorcycles.

Sources said, the insurgents who stormed Auno at about 7:15pm on Wednesday attempted to wreck havoc before security operatives attached to Military Command School newly constructed by the state government engaged them in a gun battle.

Auno is one of the villages that benefitted hugely in the ongoing reconstruct, rehabilitation and resettlement initiatives of governor Kashim Shettima, as virtually all schools, health clinics, mosque and residential houses hitherto destroyed by insurgents have been put to new shape under the present administration which is located west and about 20 kilometers drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources said, “As at press time, hundreds of residents were scampering for safety due to the heavy gunshots and explosions being witnessed around the area.

“Some motorists were forced to make a u-turn to back to Damaturu or Maiduguri, as Auno is located along the major Maiduguri-Kano highway following the incident.”

No official statement from either the military nor the police at the time of filing in this report. Meanwhile, in another disturbing development, no fewer than 15 people have been killed by suspected herders.

Three communities in Numan local government area were overrun by the attackers who razed homes and displaced people.

The attack took place few hours after the military authorities reportedly carried out disarmament of some communities in the area.

The police is yet to comment on the incident.

Share this: Tweet



