Home Business At last, Buhari receives 2018 Budget from NASS
At last, Buhari receives 2018 Budget from NASS
Business
News
Nigeria
0

At last, Buhari receives 2018 Budget from NASS

0
0
now viewing

At last, Buhari receives 2018 Budget from NASS

now playing

Amnesty report plot to undermine Nigerian state - Army

now playing

Evans Counsel asks court to free suspected Kidnapping kingpin

now playing

UN allocates $2m to help tackle Cholera in northeast

now playing

Incessant killings: Numan youths demand NASS intervention

now playing

Gombe lawmaker seizes mace during impeachment proceedings

Image result for At last, Buhari receives 2018 Budget from NASSThe Presidency has confirmed the receipt of the 2018 Appropriation Bill from the National Assembly more than six months it was presented before the joint session of the legislative house.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang confirmed the development this evening.

“I have received the budget on behalf of the Presidency. I am transmitting it now,” the presidential aide said.

Enang, in a statement issued later in the night, said he had received the budget passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and was set to be transmitted to President Buhari.

Both chambers of the national assembly approved the bill last Wednesday, hiking the estimate from the 8.6 trillion naira submitted by the executive to 9.1 trillion.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had after breaking Ramadan fast with Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, assured that the president would receive the budget the following day.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, had, after the Federal Executive Council meeting Wednesday, said once the budget was transmitted to the executive, it would be promptly examined and worked on.

 

Related Posts

Amnesty report plot to undermine Nigerian state – Army

TVCN 0

Evans Counsel asks court to free suspected Kidnapping kingpin

TVCN 0

UN allocates $2m to help tackle Cholera in northeast

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies