At last, Buhari receives 2018 Budget from NASS

The Presidency has confirmed the receipt of the 2018 Appropriation Bill from the National Assembly more than six months it was presented before the joint session of the legislative house.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang confirmed the development this evening.

“I have received the budget on behalf of the Presidency. I am transmitting it now,” the presidential aide said.

Enang, in a statement issued later in the night, said he had received the budget passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and was set to be transmitted to President Buhari.

Both chambers of the national assembly approved the bill last Wednesday, hiking the estimate from the 8.6 trillion naira submitted by the executive to 9.1 trillion.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had after breaking Ramadan fast with Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, assured that the president would receive the budget the following day.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, had, after the Federal Executive Council meeting Wednesday, said once the budget was transmitted to the executive, it would be promptly examined and worked on.

