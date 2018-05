Rescue operations are on going over fierce storms that hit the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, killing at least 95 persons.

The storms have greatly disrupted electricity, uprooted trees, destroyed houses and killed livestock.

Many of the dead were sleeping when their houses collapsed, after being struck by intense bursts of lightning.

Dust storms are common in this part of India during summer but this scale of loss of lives, is unusual.

