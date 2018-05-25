Home International At least seven killed in Libyan car bomb explosion
At least seven killed in Libyan car bomb explosion
At least seven killed in Libyan car bomb explosion

At least seven killed in Libyan car bomb explosion

Image result for At least seven killed in Libyan car bomb explosionAt least seven people were killed and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded on a busy street in the center of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday night.

The bomb exploded behind the Tibesti hotel, the city’s biggest, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, on a street where people were taking a stroll after a day of fasting.

Eight cars parked on the street lined with shops were destroyed.

Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city, is controlled by the Libyan National Army, the dominant force in eastern Libya led by commander Khalifa Haftar.

