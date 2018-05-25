At least seven killed in Libyan car bomb explosion

At least seven people were killed and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded on a busy street in the center of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday night.

The bomb exploded behind the Tibesti hotel, the city’s biggest, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, on a street where people were taking a stroll after a day of fasting.

Eight cars parked on the street lined with shops were destroyed.

Benghazi, Libya’s second-largest city, is controlled by the Libyan National Army, the dominant force in eastern Libya led by commander Khalifa Haftar.

