Atletico Madrid too good for Super Eagles, win friendly by 3-2

UEFA Europa League champions, Atletico Madrid have defeated Nigeria 3-2 in a friendly match

at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Super Eagles took the lead through Kelechi Nwakali but Atletico quickly levelled through Angel Correa.

Fernando Torres then came off the bench to head Atletico Madrid in front in the second half, but Usman Mohammed equalized for the Eagles with a brilliant solo effort.

Borja Garces netted the winner for the La-Liga side with five minutes left.

Atletico Madrid of Spain Coach, Diego Simeone described the international friendly between his team and Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Uyo as a tough tie.

“”We are happy to be here today. It was a difficult match though we won. The Super Eagles played very well, they tried,” Simeone said.

Share this: Tweet



