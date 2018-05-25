Home Business Auctioneers ask BPP to engage only certified professionals
Image result for Auctioneers ask BPP to engage only certified professionalsNigerian Auctioneers have urged the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure that only certified professionals are engaged by the federal government to auction public property at different levels of government.

The auction professionals disclosed this during a certification and training programme in Abuja, they also asked for a review of policies and laws on disposal of seized properties by such agencies as the Nigeria Customs Service.

Former Governor of Edo state, Professor Osarheimen Osunbor, at the event, sought reforms to auctioneering laws by the Nigeria Law Reforms Commission so as to open up the industry for more participation by qualified youths.

Nigeria’s industrial value dropped by 41 per cent between 2012 and this year.

