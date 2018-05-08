Bank customers protest excess charges, seek CBN intervention

Commercial Bank customers across the country has lamented the excess charges imposed on them by banks through ATM withdrawals.

Many customers now dread making withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs due to the continued deduction of N65 for such transaction.

They accused banks of programming their ATMs to dispense only N10,000 or less per transaction, to make room for multiple withdrawals in an effort to rip off customers.

They called on the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant authorities to look into the matter so as to help poor Nigerians.

Share this: Tweet



