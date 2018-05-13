Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery

One month and a week after the Offa bank robbery, banks in the town are yet to re-open for business.

Apart from government efforts, the community with the assistance of some Nigerians are also

making efforts to build a new police barracks.

Our Kwara State Correspondent, Ibrahim Alege reports that the April 5 bank robbery in Offa, Kwara state has remained a reference point in recent times. Cash and many lives were lost to the attack.

While the residents and traders in the ancient town appear to be moving on with their lives, the robbed banks remain shut.

The community has earmarked a large expanse of land for the construction of a new police baracks and this is being supported by some like minds.

Like other prominent Nigerians, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq believes Offa will soon bounce back and bubble again with commercial activities.

More than thirty persons were killed in the robbery and police has already arrested some suspects and declared others wanted.

