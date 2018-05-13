Home News Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery
Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery
News
Nigeria
0

Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery

0
0
now viewing

Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery

now playing

#OffaRobbery: Police release photos of four wanted robbers

now playing

FG promises fish out Offa robbery culprits

now playing

Many feared dead as 30 armed robbers storm banks in Offa

now playing

Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo

Zamfara Governor -TVC
now playing

Kidnapping: Zamfara govt urges security agencies to step up efforts

Image result for Banks still shut one month after Offa bank robbery

One month and a week after the Offa bank robbery, banks in the town are yet to re-open for business.

Apart from government efforts, the community with the assistance of some Nigerians are also

making efforts to build a new police barracks.

Our Kwara State Correspondent, Ibrahim Alege reports that  the April 5 bank robbery in Offa, Kwara state has remained a reference point in recent times. Cash and many lives were lost to the attack.

While the residents and traders in the ancient town appear to be moving on with their lives, the robbed banks remain shut.

The community has earmarked a large expanse of land for the construction of a new police baracks and this is being supported by some like minds.

Like other prominent Nigerians, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq believes Offa will soon bounce back and bubble again with commercial activities.

More than thirty persons were killed in the robbery and police has already arrested some suspects and declared others wanted.

Related Posts

#OffaRobbery: Police release photos of four wanted robbers

TVCN 0

FG promises fish out Offa robbery culprits

TVCN 0

Many feared dead as 30 armed robbers storm banks in Offa

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies