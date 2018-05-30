Belgium shooting: Two police officers, one civilian dead in Belgium

Residents of Liege in Belgium came to the scene of a deadly shooting on tuesday, in which two policemen and a bystander were killed, to bring flowers, candles, toys and messages in a tribute to the victims.

The gunman, who was also killed, has been named by Belgian media as Benjamin Herman and Police officials say they are treating the attack as terror related.

The authorities say they also suspect him of the murder of a former associate found dead at his home.

Belgian media are criticising the authorities over why the shooter, a former prison inmate and believed to have been radicalised in jail, was let out for a day, an act which in turn resulted in the tragedy.

