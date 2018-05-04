Home Health Bill on health advertisement passes second reading
Bill on health advertisement passes second reading
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Bill on health advertisement passes second reading

0
0
now viewing

Bill on health advertisement passes second reading

now playing

Excessive intake of alcohol increases the risk of Liver diseases in men

now playing

Pregnant vegetarians are three times more likely to have kids who abuse drugs - Research

Image result for Bill on health advertisement passes second readingA bill to make provisions for health warnings in the advertisement of alcohol in Nigeria has passed second reading.

Sponsor of the bill, Danasabe Hosea noted that the objective of the bill is to restrict effects of alcohol consumption, with public health messages as well as advertisement about the negative consequences of its use.

The section of the bill will also provide that any electronic or print medium in Nigeria, will not advertise any alcohol unless it bears the health warning as set out in the schedule of such advertisement.

The bill also seeks to curb the excessive consumption of alcohol in Nigeria.

Related Posts

Excessive intake of alcohol increases the risk of Liver diseases in men

TVCN 0

Pregnant vegetarians are three times more likely to have kids who abuse drugs – Research

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies