Birnin Gwari attack death toll rises to 58 – Local emir

The death toll in last weekend’s attack on Gwaska Community in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State has increased to 58.

More bodies were found during a search around the town and surrounding environs.

The Emir of Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Mai Gwari released the latest figure to local media and commended local vigilante and security agencies taking part in the search and evacuation.

But the Emir said more people are still missing. The bandits also razed homes as they fled.

The traditional ruler who also appealed to members of his community to be calm and exercise patience, urged them to be more vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies towards tackling the menace of armed bandits in the area.

Reacting to the incident, the Kaduna State Governor in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, said the president has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

The creation of a Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters have also been announced by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Government received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The Government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

“The engagements between the State and Federal Governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

"The new security arrangements also involve Policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.”

President Muhammadu Buhari also condemned the attacked and promised to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the heinous attacks,

Armed bandits had on Saturday massacred scores of people in Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

