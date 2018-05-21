Home International Boat adrift with two dozen African migrants rescued off Brazil coast
Boat adrift with two dozen African migrants rescued off Brazil coast
International
World News
0

Boat adrift with two dozen African migrants rescued off Brazil coast

0
0
now viewing

Boat adrift with two dozen African migrants rescued off Brazil coast

now playing

Ex-PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh collapses in Court

now playing

nPDP denies giving 7-day ultimatum to APC, Buhari

now playing

Worshippers foil suicide bomb attack on Yobe Mosque

now playing

Royal wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marry at Windsor Castle

now playing

Air Force neutralises Boko Haram terrorists' location in Bama

A boat with two dozen migrants from West Africa was rescued off the coast of northern Brazil, officials from the state of Maranhão said on Sunday.

A fishing boat came upon the drifting vessel with 27 people aboard, including migrants from Senegal, Nigeria, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Cape Verde, along with two Brazilians, the state government said in a statement. Some were suffering from dehydration.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, citing a Federal Police officer, said that both the rescued Brazilians were arrested for human trafficking. The official, according to Folha, said the migrants paid to be illegally transported to Brazil.

Federal Police did not immediately comment on the matter. Brazil’s navy said in a statement it had opened a probe, but did not comment on arrests.

The boat had been at sea for five weeks, said Folha, citing the Federal Police.

Related Posts

Ex-PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh collapses in Court

TVCN 0

nPDP denies giving 7-day ultimatum to APC, Buhari

TVCN 0

Worshippers foil suicide bomb attack on Yobe Mosque

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies