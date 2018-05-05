BREAKING: Ekiti APC governorship primary suspended indefinitely

The All Progressives Congress’ governorship primary in Ekiti state has been suspended indefinitely following the disruption of the process by people suspected to be thugs.

They attacked the ballot boxes and smashed it to the ground, emptying the ballot papers on the ground.

The security agencies, who were caught unawares, had a serious time as they tried to bring the situation under control.

The chairman of the Election Committee and Governor of Nasarawa State, Umar Al-Makura, who had earlier had an emergency closed-door meeting with all the aspirants could not brief the media on the outcome of the meeting die to tensed environment.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News, Dapo Daramola, an aspirant, denied the media report that 32 other aspirants ganged against Kayode Fayemi because he was already coasting home to victory. He said since the ballots were yet to be counted, it would be wrong for anyone to assume a particular candidate was already leading the contest.

“That reportage is not true. It is not true that a particular candidate was already coasting home to victory when the ballots were yet to be counted. Of course, if Dr Kayode Fayemi defeated all of us in a free and fair contest we would support him because we are one family.” Daramola said.

Daramola however expressed optimism that the outcome of the primary would not scuttle the chance party in the July 14 governorship election.

As at the time of filing this report, the chairman of the Electoral Committee and governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura is yet to either address the press or issue an official statement on the suspended primary.

