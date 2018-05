The Kano State House of Assembly has been shut as lawmakers prepare to impeach the speaker, Honourable Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.TVC News gathered that armed policemen were deployed to the house since 2am today to prevent members from gaining access into the assembly complex.

The deployment of the security men might not be unconnected with current move to remove the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and principal officers by some lawmakers.

Details later…..

