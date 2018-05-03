BREAKING: Melaye denied bail, to spend 38 days in Police custody

A Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja on Thursday remanded in Police custody for the next 38 days, the embattled Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district, pending the commencement of hearing in the suit brought by police against him and three others.

The Senator who was arraigned before a magistrate court, Lokoja on charges of gunrunning, kidnapping, amidst others has through his lawyer, Mike Ozokome argued for bail. The police counsel, Alex Isihon who seeks for his imprisonment pending the determination of the case has earlier argued that the case against Dino is ordinary not bailable.

Recall that Melaye was on Wednesday granted bail by an Abuja High Court in the sum of N90m and a surety in like sum, after he was arraigned for attempted suicide and breaking the windscreen of the Police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja for trial.

He was however immediately rearrested for arraignment on Thursday and subsequently transported to Lokoja.

