BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles’ 30-man provisional World Cup list

Nigeria Football Federation have announced their 30-man provisional squad for the incoming Russia World Cup as Iwobi & Moses included.

The Super Eagles will face Democratic Republic of Congo, England and Czech Republic in friendly matches before their trip to Russia for the World Cup.

Nigeria’s Provisional Roster

Goalkeepers (4): Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders (10): Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders (8): Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards (8): Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars, Nigeria); Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo .

