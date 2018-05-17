Home News Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village
Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village
News
Nigeria
0

Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village

0
0
now viewing

Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village

now playing

Armed bandits kill 10 in Birnin-Gwari communities

now playing

Saraki raises alarm, says IGP plans to implicate him

now playing

Senate passes 9.1 trillion naira 2018 budget

now playing

Dino Melaye granted bail

now playing

Doctors who reject gunshot victims are criminally liable - Police

Image result for Fulani militiamen hit Adamawa villageScores are feared dead in an attack carried out by suspected fulani militiamen in Waduku village, Lamurde local government of Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria.

A local resident from Waduku who placed a distress call to TVC News said the militiamen stormed the village at about 7:00pm and opened fire while it was raining.

The source said while fleeing to save his dear live, he saw two fellow villagers lying down in the pool of their blood

The member representing Numan Constituency, Hon. Sodom Tayedi also confirmed the attack saying the raid was ongoing.

Related Posts

Armed bandits kill 10 in Birnin-Gwari communities

TVCN 0

Saraki raises alarm, says IGP plans to implicate him

TVCN 0

Senate passes 9.1 trillion naira 2018 budget

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies