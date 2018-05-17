Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village

Scores are feared dead in an attack carried out by suspected fulani militiamen in Waduku village, Lamurde local government of Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria.

A local resident from Waduku who placed a distress call to TVC News said the militiamen stormed the village at about 7:00pm and opened fire while it was raining.

The source said while fleeing to save his dear live, he saw two fellow villagers lying down in the pool of their blood

The member representing Numan Constituency, Hon. Sodom Tayedi also confirmed the attack saying the raid was ongoing.

