The ministry of Power, Works and Housing has got a presidential order to resolve all power problems in the northeast, before the end of the year.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Louis Edozien delivered the cheery news at the commissioning of a mobile power transformer at Mayo-belwa transmission substation, in Adamawa state.

Edozien says the order has led to a multi-sectoral approach to tackling the power crisis in the region.

Share this: Tweet