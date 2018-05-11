Home News Buhari returns from UK medical trip
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a three-day medical trip to the United Kingdom, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media has announced.Buhari departed Nigeria on Tuesday and was billed to return on Saturday before his surprise return on Friday.

The presidential jet that conveyed him from the British capital landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja about 6.45pm.

He was accompanied to the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by some top government officials and presidential aides and Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The President’s security officials and a few close aides accompanied him on the trip.

