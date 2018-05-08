Home Business Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation for NDIC nominees
Image result for Buhari asks Senate to confirm seven NDIC nomineesPresident Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm seven nominees for the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This was contained in a letter read by Senate President Bukola Saraki on the floor of the upper legislative chamber this Tuesday.

Festus Keyamo, who was recently appointed as the spokesman of President Buhari’s 2019 campaign, is among the nominees.

Others on the list are Olabode Mustapha, Garba Buba, Bello Garba, Joseph Okalogu, Mustapha Adewale and Adewale Adeleke.

In another letter, Buhari also sought the confirmation of Ateru Garba as the resident electoral commissioner representing Niger state.

