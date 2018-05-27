Buhari’s re-election will be easy – Lai Mohammed

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed optimism that President Buhari’s re-election will be a walk over , because he has not failed to deliver on his campaign promises.

The minister while inspecting the construction of the Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway said other federal government projects ongoing across the country will meet the needs of Nigerians.

He says there will no longer be a funding challenge for the execution of the Oyo-Ogbomoso road project, because of the creative approach adopted by the present administration.

