Buratai charges officers to step up fight against kidnapping, Cattle rustling
Buratai charges officers to step up fight against kidnapping, Cattle rustling

Image result for Buratai charges officers to step up fight against kidnapping, Cattle rustlingChief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has urged his officers to partner with other security agencies in tackling the menace of Kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling and other crimes in the country.

The Army Chief said doing so would also ensure the country is adequately protected.  He made this call in Kano when he paid visit to 73 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in Janguza.

Buratai urged that Nigerian Army be professional in discharging their duties particularly when handling civilians in time of crisis.

