CAF Confederation: Aigbogun wary of Djoliba threat
CAF Confederation: Aigbogun wary of Djoliba threat

Image result for CAF Confederation: Aigbogun wary of Djoliba threatEnyimba manager, Paul Aigbogun has cautioned his team on the threat of Bamako side Djoliba in their opening group C game in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The two time African champions are the only Nigerian side in the continent’s second tier tournament after Nigerian champions Plateau United, Akwa United and MFM were sent packing in the qualifying stage.

The manager, who rejoined the Aba outfit last year, believes the Malians could pose a major threat to the People’s Elephant’s bid to reach the next round of the tournament if underestimated.

Aigbogun, believes all four clubs in the group have the potential to make it to the next round.

Eyimba are in Group C alongside Djoliba, CARA of Congo and Ivory Coast’s Williamsville.

 

