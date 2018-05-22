Home News Catholics hold peaceful protest nationwide over killings
Image result for Herdsmen killings: Catholic mission organises peaceful protest across NigeriaThe Catholic Mission in Nigeria has organised a nationwide prayer and peaceful protest against incessant killings and attacks in some regions of the country.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins said the protest is in line with the directive from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

Martins added that the demonstration is also in solidarity with those killed in Benue State, including two Catholic priests who were brutally murdered during mass.

The peaceful protest coincides with the burial of the 17 church members and the two priests killed during a mass in Benue State.

Catholics in Edo, Oyo, Benue, Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa states and other parts of the country on Tuesday occupied the streets marching peacefully.

They also carry various placards with inscriptions.

