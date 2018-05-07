Home Business CBN demands N15b from settlement banks
CBN demands N15b from settlement banks
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN demands N15b from settlement banks

0
0
now viewing

CBN demands N15b from settlement banks

now playing

State Accountants General converge for retreat

now playing

CBN plans to sack Bank executives over unpublished financial results

now playing

CBN orders banks to suspend accounts linked with fraud

NYSC -CBN
now playing

SMEs: CBN to provide funding for women NYSC members

now playing

CBN warns against investing in digital currencies

Image result for CBN demands N15b from settlement banksThe Central Bank of Nigeria has called on settlement banks to provide a clearing collateral of not less than 15 billion naira of treasury bills to enable them perform settlement roles.

The directive was contained in the CBN’s Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Policy Guidelines for Fiscal Years 2018/2019.

The Apex bank says it will categorize banks into settlement and non-settlement banks for the purpose of clearing.

Settlement banks will participate directly in the clearing houses and receive their net clearing position in their settlement account with the CBN while non-settlement banks will receive net clearing position through the account of their settlement banks.

Related Posts

State Accountants General converge for retreat

TVCN 0

CBN plans to sack Bank executives over unpublished financial results

TVCN 0

CBN orders banks to suspend accounts linked with fraud

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies