The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed commercial banks and Bureau de Changes to sell foreign exchange to eligible travelers over the counter, regardless of their customer status.

The CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okoroafor made this known in a statement.

Okoroafor said banks and BDCs are obliged to sell Forex to travelers on presentation of relevant travel documentations.

He warned that any bank or BDC that fails to adhere to the directive will be sanctioned.

