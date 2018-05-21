Home Business CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m
CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m
CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m

CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m

Image result for CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293mThe Central Bank of Nigeria at the weekend lifted the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market with $293 million.

CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor indicated that the sum, as in previous interventions, was in favour of interests in the agriculture, airlines, petroleum products, raw materials and machinery sectors.

According to him, the CBN will continue to ensure liquidity in the interbank sector of the market as well as sustain its interventions in order to drive economic growth and guarantee market stability.

