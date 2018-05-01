Home Business CBN raises money supply growth forecast to 10.98 percent
CBN raises money supply growth forecast to 10.98 percent
CBN raises money supply growth forecast to 10.98 percent

CBN raises money supply growth forecast to 10.98 percent

CBN injects $210 million into foreign exchange market

CBN votes N60bn for private growth

Senate confirms CBN Deputy Governors, MPC nominees

Nigeria's MPC to meet next month

Senate reverses self, to screen CBN deputy governors, others

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released its Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade and Exchange Guidelines for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, raising its money supply growth forecast for 2018 to 10.98 percent. The CBN had earlier projected a money supply growth of 10.29 percent.

The apex bank also said it would retain monetary framework, as its strategy for the 2018/2019 fiscal year, complemented with appropriate exchange rate regime.

The CBN added that it would adopt a proactive monetary policy stance while Open Market Operations will remain the major liquidity management tool during the two years.

