CCT acquits Justice Ngwuta on charges of false assets declaration

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has discharged a supreme court judge, Sylvester Ngwuta.

The judge was first arraigned before the CCT last year on an 8-count charge bothering on false assets declaration.

At its sitting on Tuesday, the tribunal argued that Ngwuta cannot be tried before it unless he had been subjected to disciplinary processes of the National Judicial Council.

The panel made reference to an earlier judgement by the court of appeal in which the court held that by virtue of section 158 of the 1999 constitution, the powers to try judicial officers for any misconduct lies on the NJC.

The two-man panel, who gave the judgement, therefore quashed the charges and discharged the judge.

