Home News CCT acquits Justice Ngwuta on charges of false assets declaration
CCT acquits Justice Ngwuta on charges of false assets declaration
News
0

CCT acquits Justice Ngwuta on charges of false assets declaration

0
0
now viewing

CCT acquits Justice Ngwuta on charges of false assets declaration

now playing

Senate receives committee report on 2018 budget

now playing

Senate backpedals on Omo-Agege

now playing

More than $50bn lost annually to corruption - Osinbajo

now playing

BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles' 30-man provisional World Cup list

now playing

Tenure extension: Court strikes out suit against Oyegun, others

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has discharged a supreme court judge, Sylvester Ngwuta.

The judge was first arraigned before the CCT last year on an 8-count charge bothering on false assets declaration.

At its sitting on Tuesday, the tribunal argued that Ngwuta cannot be tried before it unless he had been subjected to disciplinary processes of the National Judicial Council.

The panel made reference to an earlier judgement by the court of appeal in which the court held that by virtue of section 158 of the 1999 constitution, the powers to try judicial officers for any misconduct lies on the NJC.

The two-man panel, who gave the judgement, therefore quashed the charges and discharged the judge.

Related Posts

Senate receives committee report on 2018 budget

TVCN 0

Senate backpedals on Omo-Agege

TVCN 0

More than $50bn lost annually to corruption – Osinbajo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies