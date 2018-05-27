Children’s day 2018: Nigerians urged to donate to displaced children

The Chief Judge of Katsina state Justice Musa Danladi has advised Nigerian children and their parents and caretakers to donate money and materials to displaced children living in IDP camps across the country.

Danladi disclosed this on Sunday while addressing children at this year’s Children’s day celebration in Katsina.

Hundreds of children and their parents converged on the 35 Battalion Nigerian Army Parade ground in Katsina to celebrate their day.

Speaking at the event, wife of the Commanding Officer, Tinuola Okodaso told the celebrators and their parents that there is a need to redefine the parents-child relationship, in the face of reports of child abuse in recent times.

