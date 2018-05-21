Home Business CIBN advocates enterprises risk management framework
CIBN advocates enterprises risk management framework
Image result for CIBN advocates enterprises risk management frameworkPresident of the Chartered Institute of bankers of Nigeria, Uche Olowu said there is need for financial institutions to adopt Enterprise risk management framework to help reduce impact of risk in the industry

Uche Olowu the 20 the president of the bankers institute stressed that the institute will continue to bridge the knowledge gap among commercial, micro finance and mortgage banks

He further explained that the threats to banking remains real, adding that the environment is expanding and the need to be proactive cannot be over emphasized.

