CJN wants Rivers state high court attackers arrested
CJN wants Rivers state high court attackers arrested

CJN wants Rivers state high court attackers arrested

Court restrains Rivers APC from holding LG Congress

4,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Rivers state

Group rejects calls for governor Wike's resignation

Don Waney : Rivers state government commends security agencies

Wike blames international oil companies for New Year day killings

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has warned that the attackers of the Rivers State High Court complex must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Justice Onnoghen described last week’s violence as an act of intimidation of the judiciary by enemies of peace and democracy.

Onnoghen says such show of shame ought not to be encouraged by right thinking members of the Nigerian public.

He says if allowed to go unscathed, the attackers will be motivated to unleash similar attacks on the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court whenever they are displeased by the courts’ decisions.

