CJN wants Rivers state high court attackers arrested

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has warned that the attackers of the Rivers State High Court complex must not be allowed to go unpunished.

Justice Onnoghen described last week’s violence as an act of intimidation of the judiciary by enemies of peace and democracy.

Onnoghen says such show of shame ought not to be encouraged by right thinking members of the Nigerian public.

He says if allowed to go unscathed, the attackers will be motivated to unleash similar attacks on the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court whenever they are displeased by the courts’ decisions.

