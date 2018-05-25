Cleric condemns Boko Haram, its teachings

An Islamic Scholar, Olayinka Balogun has urged Muslims to be at the forefront of the campaign against the activities of the Boko Haram, as a terrorist group that has killed many innocent Nigerians during their operations.

He made this appeal at a Ramadan lecture of the Ogun State Police Command, titled Leadership, Security and Governance in Islam, held at Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The cleric noted that that Islam does not have anything to do with a sect of killers and rapists. He called for public education to convince Nigerians that Boko Haram members are not Muslims.

