Court declares Omo-Agege’s suspension as abuse of power

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has declared as illegal and a great violation of the constitution, the suspension of a Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege by the Senate.

The judgement was instituted on a suit instituted by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege against the Senate and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Presiding judge, justice Nnamdi Dimgba, while delivering judgement, held that the suspension is a great violation of the constitution and an abuse of power by the senate.

He nullified the suspension, declaring it, Unconstitutional, as the senate does not have the authority to discipline it’s members for more than 14 days and 1 legislative day.

Senator Omo-Agege is to immediately return to the senate and he is entitled to all his rights and benefits.

