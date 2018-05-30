Court fixes June 19 on no case submission by Dufada over fraud charges

A Federal High Court in Lagos, has fixed June the 19, for parties to adopt their addresses on a no-case submission filed by a former presidential aide, Waripamo Owei-Dudafa, who is facing charges of N5.1 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Owei-Dudafa, a former aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan, alongside one Joseph Iwejuo, on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

Defence had brought its application pursuant to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, as well as the 1999 Constitution as amended.

When the case was called up on Wednesday, the Prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he had filed his response to the no-case submission of the defence and had also served same on them.

