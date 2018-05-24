Home News Court remands former Edo PDP gov. candidate, Ize-Iyamu in prison
Court remands former Edo PDP gov. candidate, Ize-Iyamu in prison
Court remands former Edo PDP gov. candidate, Ize-Iyamu in prison

Court remands former Edo PDP gov. candidate, Ize-Iyamu in prison

Court halts planned sale of 9mobile

EFCC re-arraigns ex-Plateau gov's son, Nanle Dariye

High court frees Justice Ngwuta of all corruption charges

Court strikes out corruption charges against Nnamani

Court proscribes IPOB, declares it terrorist group

A Federal High Court sitting in Benin has remanded former PDP governorship candidate in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Dan Orbih, aformer Deputy Governor, Mr, Lucky Imasuen, a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Azegbemi and Efe Anthony in prison.

They are to remain in custody pending when they meet their applications for bail.

Ize-Iyamu and others were arraigned on Thursday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on eight count charges of laundering the sum of N700 million.

Justice P.I Adjokwu ordered that they be remanded in prison after rejecting a plea by counsel to Ize-Iyamu, Charles Edosomwan that they be kept in the custody of the EFCC.

