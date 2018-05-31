Court remands former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others in prison

A former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, and three others have been remanded in prison.

Justice Mohammed Shuaibu gave the remand order on thursday, following the arraignment of the defendants by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor and other defendants are facing a four count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal conspiracy, misappropiriation of public funds and breach of trust.

Yero was detained on Wednesday also alongside a former Minister of State for Power, Mr. Nuhu Way; and former Secretary to Kaduna State government, Mr. Hamza Ishaq. They have been under investigation by EFCC since 2016, for the role they played in the disbursement of the N750 million PDP campaign fund before the 2015 general election. The four accused persons have been reporting at the EFCC office for some time, in line with the procedure for their investigation, they were however detained when they reported at the commission’s zonal office on Wednesday morning.

