Court Reserves Ruling On Dino Melaye’s Bail Application Till May 16

Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajana has reserved ruling on Dino bail application till Wednesday 16 May 2018.

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate, has been at the National Hospital in Abuja since last week.

Senator Melaye, who was said to be asthmatic, was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Centre of the National hospital.

The lawmaker was alleged to have developed complications after he was allegedly tear-gassed by police officers conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi state last week.

