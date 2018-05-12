Court restrains Rivers APC from holding LG Congress

A High Court in Port Harcourt has granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the APC from holding its Local Government Congress on Saturday.

Justice Chiwendu Nwogu granted the request by the applicants who claimed to be members of the APC but the case took a different twist when counsel to the APC, Cuturu Ede informed the court that his client was not aware of the matter.

The counsel’s plea fell on deaf ears as the Judge proceeded with his ruling and adjourned thematter to June the 26th for hearing.

Meanwhile spokesman ofthe APC in Rivers state, Chris Finebone has insisted that Saturday’s congress would still hold as scheduled.

