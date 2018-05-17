Court stops Ikoyi registry from issuing marriage Certificate

Marriage certificates issued by the Ikoyi registry will no longer be recognised as a federal high court in Lagos has again passed its judgement on the constitutional right of local governments to issue marriage certificates.

Addressing marriage registrars in Lagos during a sensitisation walk and press briefing, Commissioner for local government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami said it has been ruled since 2004 that the Ikoyi registry stop issuing marriage certificate as they operate under the ministry of interior but the judgement was flouted.

They advised the public to now visit any local government of their choice for matters relating to marriage registry as a new court ruling on 30th of April 2018 has authenticated the legitimacy of local governments as marriage registrars.

