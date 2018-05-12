Customs impounds smuggled frozen poultry products in Lagos

Operatives of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A has seized a truck loaded with frozen poultry products in Lagos.

The large consignment of poultry products which were cleverly concealed with cases of soft drinks were intercepted along the Ijora axis of the state following intelligence report.

The area comptroller of the command, Mohammed Uba revealed that between January and April, the command has recorded 28 seizures amounting to more than 7, 500 cartons of frozen poultry products that have so far being destroyed

While calling on smugglers to desist from the illegal trade, he explained that imported poultry products are absolute prohibitions, stating that this particular seizure will also be destroyed.

Share this: Tweet



