Customs impounds smuggled frozen poultry products in Lagos
Customs impounds smuggled frozen poultry products in Lagos

Customs impounds smuggled frozen poultry products in Lagos

Anti-smuggling: Nigeria Customs worried about risk to officers' lives

Customs seizes smuggled goods worth N150m

PTML Customs command advocates honest declaration

Customs impounds 48 smuggled vehicles in Sokoto

Customs seizes 27 vehicles with smuggled items

Image result for Customs impounds truck loaded with frozen poultry products in LagosOperatives of the Federal Operations Unit Zone A has seized a truck loaded with frozen poultry products in Lagos.

The large consignment of poultry products which were cleverly concealed with cases of soft drinks were intercepted along the Ijora axis of the state following intelligence report.

The area comptroller of the command, Mohammed Uba revealed that between January and April, the command has recorded 28 seizures amounting to more than 7, 500 cartons of frozen poultry products that have so far being destroyed

While calling on smugglers to desist from the illegal trade, he explained that imported poultry products are absolute prohibitions, stating that this particular seizure will also be destroyed.

