D.R. Congo hold Nigeria to 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt
Image result for D.R. Congo hold Nigeria to 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting D.R Congo in a friendly played in Port Harcourt on Monday evening.

Defender Williams Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria the lead early in the first half. He scored from close range.

The Eagles held on until late in the second stanza when Ola Aina fouled an opponent in the Nigerian box. The resultant penalty was converted to leave scores at 1-1.

The game serves as a send forth for the Nigerian team ahead of the World cup.

Nigerian Sports minister Solomon Dalung is upbeat about the team’s chances in Russia and has urged the coaches to select players on merit.

