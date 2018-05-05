Home Asia Death toll in Indian dust storm rises to 127
Death toll in Indian dust storm rises to 127
Asia
International
0

Death toll in Indian dust storm rises to 127

0
0
now viewing

Death toll in Indian dust storm rises to 127

now playing

Cyclone Enawo death toll rises to five as thousands displaced

Image result for Death toll in Indian dust storm rises to 127Two more persons have been reported dead due to the powerful dust storm in western and northern India on Wednesday night, increasing the death toll to 127.

In a local village, a family lost four children in the storm.

According to villagers, the roof of the family’s house collapsed, burying the children.

The parents called other villagers for help, but the storm was so terrifying that they couldn’t get out.

They could only offer help after the storm passed over, when the children were already dead.

Related Posts

Cyclone Enawo death toll rises to five as thousands displaced

tvcnews 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies