Death toll in Indian dust storm rises to 127

Two more persons have been reported dead due to the powerful dust storm in western and northern India on Wednesday night, increasing the death toll to 127.

In a local village, a family lost four children in the storm.

According to villagers, the roof of the family’s house collapsed, burying the children.

The parents called other villagers for help, but the storm was so terrifying that they couldn’t get out.

They could only offer help after the storm passed over, when the children were already dead.

