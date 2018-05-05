Home News Death toll in Tuesday’s Numan raid rises to 30
Death toll in Tuesday’s Numan raid rises to 30
News
Nigeria
0

Death toll in Tuesday’s Numan raid rises to 30

0
0
now viewing

Death toll in Tuesday’s Numan raid rises to 30

now playing

#OffaRobbery: Police release photos of four wanted robbers

now playing

Ekiti APC Governorship Primaries: Accreditation of delegates underway in Ado-Ekiti

now playing

Seven killed, 7 injured as four female bombers attack two Borno communities

now playing

Kano Varsity shut as students protest death of colleague

now playing

TVC Communications Announces Major Programme Output Deal with BBC News

Image result for Nigeria's Numan raidThe death toll in the Tuesday attack by militiamen on some villages in Numan local government of Adamawa State has risen to thirty.

About four hundred attackers overran five villages which were completely razed, in a midnight raid that lasted several hours.

What you see is all that is left of some agrarian communities in Numan
local government area.

Rubble of burnt down buildings, burning grains, and terrified villagers are now the only things here, just as the farming season has just started.

Related Posts

#OffaRobbery: Police release photos of four wanted robbers

TVCN 0

Ekiti APC Governorship Primaries: Accreditation of delegates underway in Ado-Ekiti

TVCN 0

Seven killed, 7 injured as four female bombers attack two Borno communities

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies