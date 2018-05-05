Death toll in Tuesday’s Numan raid rises to 30

The death toll in the Tuesday attack by militiamen on some villages in Numan local government of Adamawa State has risen to thirty.

About four hundred attackers overran five villages which were completely razed, in a midnight raid that lasted several hours.

What you see is all that is left of some agrarian communities in Numan

local government area.

Rubble of burnt down buildings, burning grains, and terrified villagers are now the only things here, just as the farming season has just started.

Share this: Tweet



