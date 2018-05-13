Home News Delegates elect new executives in Kano APC LG Congress
Image result for Delegates elect new executives in Kano APC LG CongressMembers of the All Progressives Congress APC in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria on Saturday  converged at various party secretariats spread across the forty-four local government areas of the state to partake in the party’s Local Government Congress.

The Local Government Congress kick started in Kano with the distribution of voting materials at the State Secretariat.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba who went round various Units where the congress commenced said the APC in Kano is determined to producing credible delegates in the state. According to him, the congress is a success.

 

